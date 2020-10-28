Advertisement

FMHS vs. CHS Football Tickets

General Admission Ticket Info
Snow day for all D51 schools
Snow day for all D51 schools(KKCO)
By Dave Ackert
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51 should have limited general admission tickets for sale on Wednesday, October 28th at 8 am for the October 29th Fruita Monument vs Central football game. 

The link to purchase tickets is below:

https://district51.ticketspice.com/fruita-monument-vs-central

Individuals can use the code fmchs29 to purchase general admission tickets.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

CMU loses first game of the season

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:48 PM MDT
|
By Paulina Aguilar
Mavericks lose their first home game against South Dakota Mines

Sports

The Blitz: Week 3

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:37 PM MDT
|
By Paulina Aguilar and Dave Ackert
Scores and highlights of high school football from the Western Slope

Sports

The Blitz: Week 2

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:30 PM MDT
|
By Paulina Aguilar
Scores and highlights for High School Football on the Western Slope

Sports

Friday Night Blitz - Week 2

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:24 PM MDT
|
By Dave Ackert
Highlights from the second week of the 2020 fall football season

Latest News

Sports

Claims CMU Football has two positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM MDT
|
By Paulina Aguilar
CMU Football may have two positive cases prior to their game against Black Hill State

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:22 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

CMU wins home opener

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:06 PM MDT
|
By Paulina Aguilar
Lucas Ruiz-Diaz wins game with 38-yard field goal in OT

Sports

Friday Night Blitz Returns!

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:11 AM MDT
|
By Dave Ackert
When Friday Night Lights return to the Grand Valley... So does The Blitz.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:47 AM MDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:04 AM MDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.