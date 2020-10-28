Home fire displaces Grand Junction family

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction family is without a home after theirs caught fire in the 500 block of Centennial Road Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived on scene around 10:20 a.m. and learned that all of the residents of the home had evacuated, but that many animals were trapped inside. Crews worked fast to get the blaze under control and then entered the residence, where they rescued several dogs and cats that were trapped inside. Unfortunately, crews were not able to save every life, and the GJFD says that multiple dogs, cats, and other animals perished in the fire.

The home sustained major damage and is considered a total loss according to the GJFD.

Along with fire personnel, Mesa County Animal Control, the Red Cross, and Mesa County Victim Advocates assisted in the response.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

