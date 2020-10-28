Advertisement

Local elementary school students work to spread the power of kindness

(D51)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Students at Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School have been doing their part in spreading the power of kindness.

Third through fifth grade Gifted and Talented students have been on the sidewalk in front of the school in recent weeks holdings signs with messages of kindness for passerby’s to see.

These students have been studying how kind words and actions have a positive impact on others, and they have been putting this study to practice. Students have been keeping an observation journal to record how people are reacting to their sidewalk initiative.

(D51)

By looking at the photos, it would be fairly hard not to have a smile after driving by these kids!

