Advertisement

New live fire training facility

New live fire training facility
New live fire training facility(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:04 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

After decades of trying to get a live fire training facility on the western slope, the day has finally come--it’s a four-story building meant to simulate active fires, it is equipped with common household furniture, a fire room, smoke, and movable walls.

Grand Junction Fire Department partnered with Colorado Mesa University and other agencies to make their plan a reality. The site will be managed by GJFD, but used by agencies across the western slope; it is one out of 35 in Colorado.

“Firefighting is a dangerous job, I think we all, we all recognize that, and so as long as we can get training to all our firefighters and make the training realistic and safe, that gives them the experience so that when they do go out into the community and they’re actually on situations and calls they can perform so much better and so much more safely,” says GJFD chief, Ken Watkins.

The plan to build a facility on the western slope has been in the works since the 1980′s; the building will be used to it’s full-potential starting in November.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pumpkins salvaged in winter storm

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
It has been a year like no other for businesses in the Grand Valley, including for the historic Moon Farm.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Dealing with damaged trees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Sunday night’s snowstorm brought in damage all over town, including scattered trees. What do you do if you notice trees and branches out of place?

Latest News

News

Mesa County’s two-week COVID-19 positivity rate surpasses 5% for the first time

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The two-week COVID-19 positivity rate surpassed 5% for the first time since the pandemic after 56 new cases were reported by Mesa County Public Health on Monday.

News

UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 reopened near Parachute

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
CDOT has reported that the eastbound lanes of I-70 between the Parachute and Rifle exits are back open after they were closed Monday morning and into the afternoon hours.

News

Snow impacts: How to be prepared

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Grand Valley residents may have anticipated the winter storm, but as far as what they actually could have prepared for, well, that's a different story.

News

Grand Junction Police Department winter storm calls

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The Grand Valley saw quite the impact from Sunday’s winter storm and the Grand Junction Police Department responded to quite a few calls.

News

Snow causes power outages

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Xcel Energy said that on Sunday night around13,000 people were without power.

News

City of Grand Junction responds to snowy roads

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
On Sunday, Mesa County got a couple inches of snow and the city has been working hard to keep the streets plowed.