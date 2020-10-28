Advertisement

Pumpkins salvaged in winter storm

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) -

It has been a year like no other for businesses in the Grand Valley, including for the historic Moon Farm.

The farm had thoughts of not reopening at all due to COVID-19, but instead decided change course and open, with a completely new way of acquiring pumpkins—the farm instead purchased them from a grower in Delta because of the pandemic.

With pumpkins laid out in the field, they knew they needed to be prepared for Sunday’s winter storm and were able to salvage them before they turned into mush.

There is a light to all the chaos though, “it’s probably been our best year that we’ve ever seen in 9 years, so between selling pumpkins, a lot of pumpkin sales and then just, you know, a lot of people coming out, but very consistent, not an over run of people, just very consistent, so it’s been a very good year,” says co-owner, Dave Moon.

He believes the reasoning behind the consistency in visitors is due to the safe outside environment and during the pandemic.

The farm will officially close for the season on November 1st, but it is open until then.

