Dog trainer collects donations for fire victims

Ruff Around the Edges partners with Plateau Valley in support of Estes Park fire victims.
Ruff Around the Edges partners with Plateau Valley in support of Estes Park fire victims.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:45 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

With many losing their homes due to an unprecedented year for wildfires in Colorado, a dog trainer is encouraging others to donate clothing and local supplies. The owner of Ruff Around the Edges has partnered with Plateau Valley to give back to those who have been impacted in Estes Park.

“There’s a lot of people that are in need right now, and if I was in that situation I would appreciate more than anything for people helping. I used to live in Fort Collins, so Estes Park we did a lot of our family reunions there. We, it hits home a lot because we do have family there," says owner of Ruff Around the Edges, Tabitha Oliver.

Items for animals are also being accepted as many have been displaced due to evacuations. So far, they’ve sent two trucks full and raised $1,500.

Another truck will be picking up donations this Friday.

