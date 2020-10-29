Advertisement

Halloween food drive

Halloween food drive
Halloween food drive(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One local senior living facility is putting on a Halloween food drive.

Solstice Senior Living at Mesa View says they wanted to reach out and do something nice for the community. With the holidays around the corner, they decided to host a food drive for donations. Non-perishable items will be given to local food banks.

Anyone can stop by Friday, Oct. 30, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“Before COVID they were able to go out and volunteer their time and do a lot of service work, and they just haven’t been able to do that during this time. So, we thought this was a great way to give them that feeling that they’re helping the community again," Solstice Senior Living Mesa View Robert Smith says.

Volunteers will be dressed in costumes, masks and gloves. Some of those who donate will also be gifted with a pasta dinner.

