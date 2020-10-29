No Wait Weather
Pumpkin Carving 101
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:57 AM MDT
Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -
News
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Updated: 3 hours ago
By
Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.
News
Two first-responders test positive for COVID-19 at GJFD
Updated: 3 hours ago
By
Yzabelah Roberts
Mesa County COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and no one is immune-- including first responders. The Grand Junction Fire Department reported two positive cases and have been working with Mesa County Public Health to contact-trace.
News
Dog trainer collects donations for fire victims
Updated: 15 hours ago
By
Samantha Johns
Ruff Around the Edges partners with Plateau Valley to give back to fire victims in Estes Park.
News
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Updated: 20 hours ago
By
Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.
News
Gov. Polis announces one time stimulus for 435,000 Coloradans
Updated: 20 hours ago
By
Calvin Corey
435,000 unemployed Coloradans will receive some extra money from the state after Governor Polis announced Wednesday that he is ordering a one-time stimulus payment to those in need.
News
Caprock Academy records second COVID-19 case since beginning of school year
Updated: 22 hours ago
By
Calvin Corey
Caprick Academy announced Wednesday that a cohort of students will have to begin quarantining after they were notified of a positive COVID-19 case at the school.
News
Home fire displaces Grand Junction family
Updated: 23 hours ago
By
Calvin Corey
A Grand Junction family is without a home after theirs caught fire in the 500 block of Centennial Street Wednesday morning.
News
Denver enacts stricter measures to try and combat COVID-19 surge
Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:35 AM MDT
By
Associated Press
The state is experiencing a rise in new confirmed virus cases as a similar trend sweeps across the country.
News
Local elementary school students work to spread the power of kindness
Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:40 AM MDT
By
Calvin Corey
Students at Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School have been doing their part in spreading the power of kindness.