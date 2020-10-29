Two first-responders test positive for COVID-19 at GJFD

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Mesa County COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and no one is immune-- including first-responders. The Grand Junction Police Department reported two positive cases and have been working with Mesa County Public Health to contact-trace. Some protocol they have in place is cleaning equipment, uniforms, and wearing P.P.E. as needed.

“I’d like to reiterate that these two positive cases do not affect the community at all, but I will say, that is something that we are hyper-vigilant about, and we do want to make sure we are safe when we are responding,” says GJFD chief, Ken Watkins.

As encouraged by the health department, those employees are quarantining.

The fire department says the people are the first to test positive within the department.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.