Advertisement

Walmart pulls guns, ammo off store shelves

‘These items do remain available for purchase by customers’
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) –Walmart has pulled firearms and ammunition from the sales floors of its stores ahead of next week’s election and following the riots in Philadelphia.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart said in a statement. “These items do remain available for purchase by customers.”

The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.

In June, Walmart also removed guns and ammo from its stores after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump fights headwinds as he and Biden battle over Florida

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

National

Tunisian carrying Quran fatally stabs 3 in French church

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

Latest News

National

Zeta batters Southeast after swamping Gulf Coast; 6 dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least six deaths.

National

Georgia man killed by fallen tree after Hurricane Zeta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A Georgia man was killed by a fallen tree in the Hurricane Zeta wreckage.

National

Fair housing groups: Redfin ‘redlines’ minority communities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“Redfin’s policies and practices operate as a discriminatory stranglehold on communities of color, often the very communities that have been battered by a century of residential segregation, systemic racism, and disinvestment,” the lawsuit said.

News

Halloween food drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
One local senior living facility is putting on a Halloween food drive. Non-perishable items will be given to local food banks.

News

Mesa County Public Health announces new restrictions due to the dramatic rise of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
With a surge in COVID-19 cases in the county, health officials are raising the alarm and have announced new restrictions to try and curb the spread of the virus.

News

Signature discrepancies on ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
The county clerk’s office says they’re seeing more discrepancies when it comes to signatures on ballots. They’re reminding people to sign your normal signature, that matches your voter registration and driver’s license.