Four arrested following robbery at Canyon View Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Four people have been arrested by the Grand Junction Police Department following an aggravated robbery at Canyon View Park on Oct. 29.

Shortly before 7 a.m. authorities received a call from a victim who had their wallet robbed while at the park, and that they themselves were in pursuit of the suspects in their vehicle. During the pursuit, one of the suspects fired a shot at the victim’s vehicle, but fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Officers then responded to the area and made contact with the suspect’s car, and all four occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident.

Suspect information and their charges can be seen below:

Hunter Hobson, 20, Fruita, CO Conspiracy (F4) Aggravated Robbery (F3) 1st Degree Assault (F4) Reckless Endangerment (M3) 1st Degree Criminal Trespass of an Auto (F5) Illegal Discharge of a Firearm (F5)

Cole Hepp, 18, Fruita Conspiracy (F4) Aggravated Robbery (F3)

Austin Hepp, 19, Fruita Conspiracy (F4) Aggravated Robbery (F3)

Angelica Rayoum, 20 Conspiracy (F4) Aggravated Robbery (F3)



