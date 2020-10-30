Halloween events in the valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

- Trick or Treat Street in Palisade: It will take place in downtown Palisade on Friday from 3 p.m to 6 p.m.

- Trick or Treat Street in Fruita: It will take place in downtown and southside Fruita on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

- Halloween Food Drive: Mesa View is putting on a food drive at 601 Horizon Drive on Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Help a family in need and Mesa View will provide a pasta dinner and beverage for you.

- Mesa Mall Drive-Thru Candy Crawl: Mesa Mall will be hosting the event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Each vehicle will get a free pumpkin and a home art kit and have the option of attending a drive-in concert featuring James Williams and the Faith Peddlers.

- Highline Lake State Park Owloween: The park will be hosting the event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. It will feature a hayride, spooky stories, homemade s’mores, and an educational program about owls and bats in Western Colorado.

- Harvest Fest at Redlands Community Church: The church will be holding an outdoor harvest fest from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

- Trick or Treat at Dunkin Donuts in Montrose: If you wear a Halloween costume into the restaurant on Saturday, you will receive a free classic donut!

If you have an event you’d like on this list, email calvin.corey@gray.tv

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.