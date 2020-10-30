Advertisement

Historic moment for Colorado’s Third Congressional District: The first all-female race

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Candidates Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush are both making history in Colorado’s Third Congressional District.

“Regardless of which candidate wins, this will be a historic moment, and we’re proud and happy about that,” said Karen McManus, the coordinator of Voter Service at the League of Women Voters La Plata chapter.

McManus said the League is excited about the Congressional race between Boebert and Bush.

The winner on November 3 will be the first female to ever represent the 3rd Congressional District.

“Anytime you have more women at the table, you do bring a different perspective, as what women have experienced growing up many times, but you also have to look at the issues, and what they stand for on those issues,” said McManus.

Republican Lauren Boebert, a restaurant owner, said she is pushing for strong conservative ideals like less government in people’s lives and Americans' right to bear arms. She said she wants to get Coloradans back to work safely amid the pandemic.

“America is the land of opportunity. This is the home of the free because of the brave and I want to keep our freedoms alive for generations to come. I am the American dream,” said Boebert.

Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, a former college professor and state lawmaker, said she is running to protect the Affordable Care Act, lower education costs, keep public lands public, expand renewable energy and train workers transitioning out of the fossil fuel industries.

Mitsch Bush was not available for an interview, but in a statement, she said she is running on her record as a bipartisan leader.

When I asked the candidates about what the all-female historic race means to them, they both said it is a special moment in their lives. They also told me they credit their mothers for inspiring them to lead.

In her statement, Mitsch Bush said, “My mother worked so hard to give me every single opportunity that she could, including taking out payday loans to make our rent. I wouldn’t be running for Congress today if it weren’t for her hard work and sacrifice.”

“She really is my best friend. To make it as cheesy and real as possible, she is the wind beneath my wings. She is my hero," said Boebert.

"My mom is so intelligent, gifted and so strong,” said Boebert in an interview.

The candidates have two very different campaign styles amid the pandemic. Boebert says she is spending the remainder of the campaign traveling around the district meeting with voters and holding rallies. Bush says she is continuing to reach out to her constituents virtually.

Polls are showing the congressional race between Boebert and Mitsch Bush is a toss-up.

Mail-in ballots are due November 3 at 7p.m.

