Advertisement

Local non-profit donates grant for COVID-19 relief

United Way of Mesa County gives Western Colorado 2-1-1 a grant to help with COVID-19 response.
United Way of Mesa County gives Western Colorado 2-1-1 a grant to help with COVID-19 response.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

With increased demand for health and human services due to the pandemic a local non-profit is helping out. United Way of Mesa County gave Western Colorado 2-1-1 a grant to help with COVID-19 response.

The funding is part of a nation-wide five million dollar gift given to United Way Worldwide. More than $11,000 was given to the Western Colorado chapter.

The 2-1-1 program has been a huge help for people in the community who are suffering from unemployment, hunger, and housing issues because of COVID.

“So, this funding will allow us to keep at that same capacity that we have been. We were able to increase our capacity at the beginning of COVID through some other grants and this funding will allow us to keep at that same capacity so we can continue to support people," says Community Access Manager of Hilltop Community Resources, Christie Higgins.

Calls have increased since the start of the pandemic by 37 percent statewide and 19 percent locally.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand Valley Powers holds third annual Glow Halloween

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Christmas Wharton, the Communications Manager for GVP said that this event is supposed to help encourage safety on Halloween.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Halloween food drive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
One local senior living facility is putting on a Halloween food drive. Non-perishable items will be given to local food banks.

Latest News

News

Mesa County Public Health announces new restrictions due to the dramatic rise of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
With a surge in COVID-19 cases in the county, health officials are raising the alarm and have announced new restrictions to try and curb the spread of the virus.

News

Signature discrepancies on ballots

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
The county clerk’s office says they’re seeing more discrepancies when it comes to signatures on ballots. They’re reminding people to sign your normal signature, that matches your voter registration and driver’s license.

News

Pumpkin Carving 101

Updated: 9 hours ago
Willy Tuz shows us some tips on how to make your pumpkin look great

News

Pumpkin Carving 101

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Two first-responders test positive for COVID-19 at GJFD

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Mesa County COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and no one is immune-- including first responders. The Grand Junction Fire Department reported two positive cases and have been working with Mesa County Public Health to contact-trace.

News

Dog trainer collects donations for fire victims

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:45 PM MDT
|
By Samantha Johns
Ruff Around the Edges partners with Plateau Valley to give back to fire victims in Estes Park.