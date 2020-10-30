Advertisement

Nearly 700 structures damaged in Cameron Peak, East Troublesome Fires

The East Troublesome Fire as seen from Fraser on Oct. 21, 2020.
The East Troublesome Fire as seen from Fraser on Oct. 21, 2020.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Two wildfires that have burned more than 600 square miles in northern Colorado have together damaged or destroyed nearly 700 structures.

Grand County’s sheriff said Thursday that crews are still assessing the damage caused by the East Troublesome Fire in the mountains northwest of Denver. He said at least 250 structures were burned but didn’t indicate how many of those were homes.

The nearby Cameron Peak Fire has destroyed at least 442 structures, including 222 cabins or homes. The fires are the two largest in state history and have forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

