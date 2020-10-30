Advertisement

Powderhorn Ski Resort eyeing earliest opening date on record

(Powderhorn Ski Resort)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Colo. (KKCO) - A new innovative snowmaking system along with 10 inches of fresh snow at Powderhorn has the resort eyeing an opening date of Nov. 27, which would mark their earliest opening date on record.

This year the resort is rolling out a new snowmaking system which they say is one of the most energy-efficient systems in the world. They are taking water from Anderson Reservoir that sits atop the Mesa, and using gravity to bring it down to the snowmaking guns at the resort. Other ski resorts pump water from a water source at lower elevations which requires much greater power to get it to the mountain tops. The $2.75 million project was approved by both the City of Grand Junction and the U.S. Forest Service. Construction of the project began in June of 2020.

Powderhorn says that the project allows for top to bottom snowmaking on a portion of the mountain, which marks the first time they have ever been able to accomplish that. The project also provides the infrastructure for snowmaking expansion on trails such as Bill’s Run and Peacemaker Trail, two of their most skied areas.

(Powderhorn Ski Resort)

“This is an historic moment for Powderhorn, further drawing the resort into our modernization plan, sustaining the resort and its employees for future years, and reinforcing our company’s commitment to sustainability,” explained Powderhorn General Manager Ryan Schramm. “It is also an investment in our season pass holders, delivering earlier openings and better conditions for many winters to come.”

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Nearly 700 structures damaged in Cameron Peak, East Troublesome Fires

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two wildfires that have burned more than 600 square miles in northern Colorado have together damaged or destroyed nearly 700 structures.

News

Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A list of all of the active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

Latest News

News

Grand Valley Powers holds third annual Glow Halloween

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Christmas Wharton, the Communications Manager for GVP said that this event is supposed to help encourage safety on Halloween.

News

Local non-profit donates grant for COVID-19 relief

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Samantha Johns
United Way of Mesa County gives Western Colorado 2-1-1 a grant to help with COVID-19 response.

News

Halloween food drive

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
One local senior living facility is putting on a Halloween food drive. Non-perishable items will be given to local food banks.

News

Mesa County Public Health announces new restrictions due to the dramatic rise of COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
With a surge in COVID-19 cases in the county, health officials are raising the alarm and have announced new restrictions to try and curb the spread of the virus.

News

Signature discrepancies on ballots

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
The county clerk’s office says they’re seeing more discrepancies when it comes to signatures on ballots. They’re reminding people to sign your normal signature, that matches your voter registration and driver’s license.

News

Pumpkin Carving 101

Updated: 23 hours ago
Willy Tuz shows us some tips on how to make your pumpkin look great