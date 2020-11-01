Eight local kids hold fundraiser for Grand Valley Horse Rescue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Eight kids, ages 6-12. held a fundraiser for Grand Valley Horse Rescue on Saturday.

The group of kids had a dream to create a horse rescue to not only save horses, but also give children in the community a chance to have more affordable access to horses.

On Saturday, from 9am-1pm the kids were at Mesa County Sheriff Posse’s Halloween Gymkhana event where they sold shirts they designed with a local artist to raise money.

They said they want to raise money so they can buy property, and rescue more horses.

Simon of Rio, the first horse that the group rescued was also in attendance.

So far, they have been pretty successful. “We rescued quite a bit of horses. I think we have almost 10 horses at our rescue sort of place right now...we’re just helping them out,” said Princess Hammer Time, Grand Valley Horse Rescue President.

