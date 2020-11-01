Advertisement

Mesa Mall celebrates Halloween with a Candy Crawl

Mesa Mall
Mesa Mall(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:25 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Mesa Mall celebrated Halloween Saturday afternoon. Normally they host a candy crawl where people go through the mall and collect candy, but this year they had to change it because of COVID-19.

This year it was a drive through. People drove through a trunk or treat line and collected candy, and then had the option to stop for a drive-in concert.

Hundreds of cars lined up early in order to attend this event. Cars started lining up around 11am and the event was from noon until 2 pm.

Caitlyn Love, the Marketing Director for the Mesa County Mall said, “The kids deserve it in our community, and people owe it to the kids to do something fun.”

Many kids said they were not going to be trick-or-treating this year because of COVID-19, so this was a way that the kids could still dress up in their Halloween costumes and get candy while staying socially distant.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eight local kids hold fundraiser for Grand Valley Horse Rescue

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The group of kids had a dream to create a horse rescue to not only save horses, but also give children in the community a chance to have more affordable access to horses

News

Motorcycle accident sends one person to the hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
A man was sent to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle on Friday night.

News

Riverside Middle School temporarily transitions to online-learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Garfield Re-2 school district made the decision to transition Riverside Middle School to 100% online school on Saturday.

News

The Blitz: Week 4

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar and Dave Ackert
Week Four of High School Football on the Western Slope

Latest News

News

MESA MALL HALLOWEEN

Updated: 11 hours ago
MESA MALL HALLOWEEN

News

Local hospitals concerned about reaching full capacity

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:32 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The county has seen a large increase in the amount of positive COVID-19 cases and that is making many hospitals in the area concerned about reaching full capacity.

News

COVID-19 outbreak at two local nursing homes

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:25 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
La Villa Grande Care Center has 21 cases and Larchwood Inns has 42 cases.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:19 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:14 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Four arrested following robbery at Canyon View Park

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:45 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
Four people have been arrested by the Grand Junction Police Department following an aggravated robbery at Canyon View Park on Oct. 29.