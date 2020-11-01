Mesa Mall celebrates Halloween with a Candy Crawl

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Mesa Mall celebrated Halloween Saturday afternoon. Normally they host a candy crawl where people go through the mall and collect candy, but this year they had to change it because of COVID-19.

This year it was a drive through. People drove through a trunk or treat line and collected candy, and then had the option to stop for a drive-in concert.

Hundreds of cars lined up early in order to attend this event. Cars started lining up around 11am and the event was from noon until 2 pm.

Caitlyn Love, the Marketing Director for the Mesa County Mall said, “The kids deserve it in our community, and people owe it to the kids to do something fun.”

Many kids said they were not going to be trick-or-treating this year because of COVID-19, so this was a way that the kids could still dress up in their Halloween costumes and get candy while staying socially distant.

