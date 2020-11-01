Advertisement

Motorcycle accident sends one person to the hospital

Motorcycle accident sends one person to the hospital
Motorcycle accident sends one person to the hospital(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:22 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A man was sent to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle on Friday night.

It happened around 10:30 P.M.--the driver crashed into someone’s front yard near Orchard Avenue and 28 Road. Our crew on the scene says the driver was injured and transported to the hospital.

The accident is under investigation by the Grand Junction Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Riverside Middle School temporarily transitions to online-learning

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Garfield Re-2 school district made the decision to transition Riverside Middle School to 100% online school on Saturday.

News

The Blitz: Week 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar and Dave Ackert
Week Four of High School Football on the Western Slope

News

MESA MALL HALLOWEEN

Updated: 10 hours ago
MESA MALL HALLOWEEN

News

Local hospitals concerned about reaching full capacity

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:32 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
The county has seen a large increase in the amount of positive COVID-19 cases and that is making many hospitals in the area concerned about reaching full capacity.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 outbreak at two local nursing homes

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:25 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
La Villa Grande Care Center has 21 cases and Larchwood Inns has 42 cases.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:19 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:14 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Four arrested following robbery at Canyon View Park

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:45 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
Four people have been arrested by the Grand Junction Police Department following an aggravated robbery at Canyon View Park on Oct. 29.

News

School district encourages parents to be safe this Halloween

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:37 PM MDT
|
By Samantha Johns
Fruitvale Elementary celebrates Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Halloween events in the valley

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:58 PM MDT
Click to see all the Halloween related activities happening around the valley!