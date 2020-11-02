GJPD unveils new patrol cars

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Grand Junction Police unveiled their new patrol cars.

On Oct. 2, they gave a tour of 5 of their 12 new patrol vehicles.

It’s all thanks to the 2B tax initiative that was passed in 2019.

The money will also help go towards more equipment and staffing.

Currently, they have 124 sworn police officers, and with the additional dollars, they’ll move to 142.

“In addition to the vehicles and equipment we’re getting from that, it’s going to allow us to hire 31 additional personnel, so 18 sworn, 13 civilians positions into the department," Deputy Chief GJPD Michael Nordine says.

In April 2019 voters approved a .50% sales tax increase to fund needed expansions at Grand Junction Police Department and Grand Junction Fire Department.

