Restoration Project at Lunch Loop Trail

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A group gathered at the Lunch Loop Trail to do a restoration project on Sunday afternoon.

They spent the afternoon working with seeds and pulling weeds away from the native plants.

The trail was paved not that long ago, and is very popular with hikers and bikers. The locals feel that it is very important to restore the area back to its original state after it was disturbed from the paving of the trail.

Christina Schultz, a volunteer said, “this area is something that really defines the community and it’s something everyone can use despite their financial abilities. Keeping it healthy, happy, and available for everyone is just important because it’s a community and it’s the right thing to do.”

People have been working on this area weekly since March, and they are going to start volunteering once a month once winter comes.

