Advertisement

Salvation Army Bell Ringers

Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Salvation Army Bell Ringers

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Local teen builds ADA accessible planters for Eagle Scout project

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Coltan Gechter is a local teen who is building two 16-inch planters for his Eagle Scout project.

Latest News

News

Restoration Project at Lunch Loop Trail

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
They spent the afternoon working with seeds and pulling weeds away from the native plants.

News

’Trump Cruise the Valley Rally’ garners approximately 500 participants

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Now just two days away from the 2020 presidential election, Grand Junction Trump supporters banded together for another ‘Trump Cruise the Valley Rally’ event.

News

Eight local kids hold fundraiser for Grand Valley Horse Rescue

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:31 PM MDT
The group of kids had a dream to create a horse rescue to not only save horses, but also give children in the community a chance to have more affordable access to horses

News

Mesa Mall celebrates Halloween with a Candy Crawl

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:25 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
eople drove through a trunk or treat line and collected candy, and then had the option to stop for a drive-in concert.

News

Motorcycle accident sends one person to the hospital

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:22 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
A man was sent to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle on Friday night.

News

Riverside Middle School temporarily transitions to online-learning

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:18 PM MDT
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Garfield Re-2 school district made the decision to transition Riverside Middle School to 100% online school on Saturday.