Downtown Plaza proposed in Downtown Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

COVID-19 is bringing more people outdoors and the Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority is proposing a Downtown Plaza.

It was discussed at Monday’s City Council workshop among talk about the Lincoln Park Stadium renovation. It would be located behind the main street stores and bordering Colorado Avenue, between 4th and 5th Street. Their goal is for it to benefit local businesses and events, drawing more people downtown.

“D.D.A. is coming to us for a proposal to spend some of their money on bringing people together in an outside and safe environment—hopefully, making it a safe and permanent structure,” said Grand Junction Mayor Wortmann.

They estimate the project would cost approximately $1.2 million with their current plan. Parking and restrooms details are still among the discussion.

