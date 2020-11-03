Mesa County asks for the state’s help with COVID-19

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -COVID-19 cases have increased drastically in Mesa County over the past month.

“We saw 600 cases over the last two weeks and I think it might be even higher now. It took us several months to even get to 1,000 cases, and we’re nearing 2,000 cases all within a month so. Over the last two weeks we’ve seen very large increases,” said Andy Tyler, Regional Epidemiologist.

Mesa County Public Health said they are concerned that we will continue to see an increase, especially after the Halloween holiday because lots of people attended group gatherings.

The reason they reached out to the state for help was because they are getting overwhelmed with the case volume.

Tyler said that they try to contact everyone who was in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus as soon as possible. With the increase in cases, they cannot always tell everyone in a timely manner which means that those people can go and possibly expose others without even realizing that they have been exposed themselves.

They are hoping with the state’s help, that they can stop the rapid spread of the virus.

