Advertisement

Mesa County asks for the state’s help with COVID-19

COVID-19 increase
COVID-19 increase(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -COVID-19 cases have increased drastically in Mesa County over the past month.

“We saw 600 cases over the last two weeks and I think it might be even higher now. It took us several months to even get to 1,000 cases, and we’re nearing 2,000 cases all within a month so. Over the last two weeks we’ve seen very large increases,” said Andy Tyler, Regional Epidemiologist.

Mesa County Public Health said they are concerned that we will continue to see an increase, especially after the Halloween holiday because lots of people attended group gatherings.

The reason they reached out to the state for help was because they are getting overwhelmed with the case volume.

Tyler said that they try to contact everyone who was in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus as soon as possible. With the increase in cases, they cannot always tell everyone in a timely manner which means that those people can go and possibly expose others without even realizing that they have been exposed themselves.

They are hoping with the state’s help, that they can stop the rapid spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Safety concerns ahead of Election Day

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Johns
COVID-19 has made voting this year quite different, but that's not the only safety concern voters are having ahead of Election Day.

News

Clifton Cleanup Project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
eople were encouraged to leave their trash outside by 7am and then crews would come pick it up.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

Latest News

News

GJPD unveils new patrol cars

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Grand Junction Police unveiled their new patrol cars. It’s all thanks to the 2B tax initiative that was passed in 2019.

News

Motor vehicle offices closed election day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
Just a heads up, all Mesa County DMV’s will be closed Nov. 3. This as all hands on deck are needed for the 2020 presidential elections.

News

’Trump Cruise the Valley Rally’ garners approximately 500 participants

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Now just two days away from the 2020 presidential election, Grand Junction Trump supporters banded together for another ‘Trump Cruise the Valley Rally’ event.

News

One transported following ATV vs truck accident on 34 Road

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
34 Road is closed at C 1/2 Road due to an accident involving an ATV and a truck.

News

Salvation Army Bell Ringers

Updated: 10 hours ago
Captain Joe West shows us how easy it is to volunteer as a bell ringer

News

Salvation Army Bell Ringers

Updated: 12 hours ago