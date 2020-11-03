Advertisement

Multiple house fire’s on Darby Drive

Crew’s responding to two house fire’s on Darby Drive
black fake flames
black fake flames(Mgn Online)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two house fires reportedly happening next to each other on the 500 block of Darby Drive.

Crew’s on scene say the fire appears to have started in a shed of one of the houses.

The shed burned to the ground, while a fence and neighboring houses were damaged by flames.

Grand Junction Fire is responding, along with the Red Cross.

Details are limited at this time. We’ll continue to follow this story and provide updates when available.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Over 3 million ballots already returned in Colorado, surpassing 2016 total

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
3,003,907 ballots have been returned in Colorado as of noon on Election Day, which already surpasses the 2016 state turnout of 2,855,257 ballots.

News

Election Stress

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kevin Barclay, the executive director of NAMI Western Slope, tells us some ways to manage election stress

News

Election Stress

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Sen. Cory Gardner (R) and former Governor John Hickenlooper (D) push for final votes

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Now, just hours away from Election Day 2020 two Colorado candidates running for senate were both encouraging people to get out and vote on Monday.

Latest News

News

Downtown Plaza proposed in Downtown Grand Junction

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
COVID-19 is bringing more people outdoors and the Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority is proposing a Downtown Plaza.

News

Safety concerns ahead of Election Day

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Samantha Johns
COVID-19 has made voting this year quite different, but that's not the only safety concern voters are having ahead of Election Day.

News

Clifton Cleanup Project

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
eople were encouraged to leave their trash outside by 7am and then crews would come pick it up.

News

Mesa County asks for the state’s help with COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Mesa County Public Health said they are concerned that we will continue to see an increase, especially after the Halloween holiday because lots of people attended group gatherings.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:14 PM MST
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.