County Commissioner District 3

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

Janet Rowland is the projected winner for Mesa County County Commissioner in District 3.

“I’m certainly excited to have the confidence of the voters to send me in as their county commissioner, I look forward to representing everyone, even those who didn’t vote for me,” says Rowland.

Rowland vows to keep taxpayers in-mind, especially when it comes to local businesses. The first items she said she plans to look at are the budget, mental health, all while being transparent with the public. Some issues she has worked on is drug addiction, child abuse, and business-friendly policies for economic developments.

Rowland has been campaigning since 2018 and was located at Warehouse 2565 for her watch party on election night.

“Well, you know, as a democratic party, we really appreciate Dave stepping up, and it’s not an easy task,” said Scott Beilfuss, vice chair of the Mesa County Democrats.

Dave Edwards declined an interview.

