Grand Junction High School back to normal operations after shelter in place
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -
UPDATE AS OF 11 a.m.:
All operations are back to normal at Grand Junction High School.
PREVIOUS 10:15 a.m.
District 51 is reporting that Grand Junction High School is currently in a shelter in place due to an “unexplained fire alarm.”
Earlier, Rim Rock Elementary School was in a shelter in place due to a medical issue, but that has since been resolved and operations are back to normal.
