Hickenlooper defeats incumbent Gardner in U.S. Senate Race

(Gray DC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Democrat John Hickenlooper has defeated Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in one of the closest-watched Senate races in the nation. Gardner was widely seen as one of the most vulnerable Republicans because Colorado had shifted strongly to the left since his election to the Senate in 2014. Hickenlooper is a popular former two-term governor who relentlessly tied Gardner to President Donald Trump during the race. Gardner struggled to distinguish himself from the president. He touted a sweeping public lands bill he coauthored, a national suicide prevention hotline he launched and various federal goodies he secured for Colorado. But none were enough to escape from Trump’s shadow.

Unofficial results show Hickenlooper received 1,565,775 votes compared to Gardner’s 1,280,289.

