Long COVID-19 testing lines at Mesa County Fairgrounds

By Goldene Brown
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Hundreds of cars are going through the line at the Mesa County Fairgrounds for days straight now.

Mesa County Public Health officials say on Election Day, over 800 people went through the testing site and there were wait times up to three hours.

The sampling site is reaching daily capacity, and local health officials are pleading that residents follow guidelines, keep small gatherings to 10 or fewer, and wear a mask.

“I mean I think it’s good that people are getting tested, so I guess we want an increase of people going in vs. not knowing what the rise is. So I think the more people getting tested the better," one Mesa County Resident says.

Officials say despite the long lines test results are still coming back in a 48-hour time span.

