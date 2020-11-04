Advertisement

Measure 2A passed

Mesa County City Hall
Mesa County City Hall(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:55 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -One of the measures that a lot of people are talking about is Measure 2A which would remove the cap put in place by TABOR.

Measure 2A allows the city of Grand Junction to retain and use revenue beyond the cap that was put in place by TABOR, which stands for Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

Lots of Municipalities have already overturned this cap, and on Tuesday, Grand Junction did as well.

The Mayor of Grand Junction, Duke Wortmann said, “I mean if 234 towns and municipalities across Colorado have already voted for it, my goodness, what has taken us so long, so very simply, yes on 2A.”

Tabor limited the use of excess revenue to transportation needs, but people in favor of measure 2A say that they need this money for essential services such as fire, police, and infrastructure.

Since Measure 2A passed, it will eliminate the cap on the use of those excess funds that presently exists under TABOR.

