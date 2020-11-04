Advertisement

Prop 113 or National Popular Vote

Prop 113
Prop 113(KKCO)
By Goldene Brown
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) Proposition 113 or the National Popular Vote is an initiative that would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the popular votes in all 50 states.

The ballot initiative determines whether the state will support a popular vote to elect the president.

A yes vote would put Colorado into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which in the future can give Colorado’s nine electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote.

A no vote would allow Colorado to continue giving its nine electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the most votes in the state.

“We’re here getting out the vote, because the Western Slope matters. And, voting yes on proposition 113, ensures that every single voter in every single vote in every single county is politically relevant in every presidential election," says Conservatives for Yes on National Popular Vote.

“We’re really happy that the people of Colorado, have had an opportunity to vote on this issue. Obviously, if we’re successful that means that Colorado’s votes for president will stay with Coloradoans in Colorado," says Mesa County Commissioner and Opponent to National Popular Vote.

Those against Prop 113 say it will give all the voting power to the most populated states, and ignore voters in more rural areas.

Those who support the prop say the electoral college is outdated and doesn’t reflect the true majority of the American people.

