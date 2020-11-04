Proposition 114 (Restoration of Grey Wolves) still too close to call

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Proposition 114 is tied at 50% as of Wednesday afternoon with more than 2.8 million votes being tallied.

1,416,323 Coloradans have voted in favor of the reintroduction of grey wolves in Colorado, while 1,406,085 have noted no on the proposition.

All results are currently unofficial, and counties and the Secretary of State’s office are working to finalize the outcome.

If voted yes, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will be allowed to create a plan to reintroduce the animal on the Western Slope and to manage their population.

