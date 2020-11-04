Voters turn out in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - COVID-19 changed the way polling locations looked this year.

While there were eight polling locations open in Mesa County today, for those who didn’t feel comfortable voting in person three drop off locations were available.

Wait times were short for those who did vote in person and although many voters were conflicted about voting in person this year they still showed up in big numbers.

“I’m not afraid of the COVID as far as keeping covered up and it’s more important for me that I get my opinion out there and vote for who I think is best in order to keep this country running," says Mesa County Resident, Greg Schmitz.

More than 70,000 people in Mesa County voted prior to today.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.