85% voter turnout in Mesa County

Election Day 2020 voting numbers were high across the nation yesterday--and Mesa County didn't disappoint with an 85% turnout of all active registered voters.
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

Unofficial results were given around 7 PM, official results will likely be available on Thursday.

“It was kind of a nail-bitter. I wish they’d have more final results quicker, some of the mail-in stuff seems to be a little iffy to me, but I guess they’ll get them all counted. Everybody says they’re going to be counted properly so I’ll take their word for it,” says Mesa County resident, Randy Godsey.

The Mesa County Election’s office had 150 bi-partisan judges for the 2020 election compared to 79 during the 2016 election.

