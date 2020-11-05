FMHS vs. CV Football Tickets

Advertisement

By Dave Ackert
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51 should have limited general admission tickets for sale on Thursday, November 5th for the November 6th Fruita Monument vs Castle View football game.

(This game was originally scheduled to play Palmer Ridge but had to be rescheduled due to Covid-19 protocols.)

The link to purchase tickets is below:

https://district51.ticketspice.com/fruita-monument-vs-palmer-ridge-nov-6

Individuals can use the code fmhscv to purchase general admission tickets.

Ticket info for other games in D51 can be found here:

https://d51schools.org/about_us/departments___directories/athletics

