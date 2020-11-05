Advertisement

Hemp processing plant fire in Whitewater

(Credit: David Jones)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday evening a Colorado Hemp Solution processing plant went up in flames in the town of Whitewater.

The Lands End Fire Protection District responded to the flames around 5 p.m. off of Coffman Road.

Our crew on scene say the fire started in an interior drying oven and quickly spread to the building. No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

