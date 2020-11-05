Mesa County moves closer to Stay at Home level

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County is moving to the Safer at Home Level Orange: High-Risk status as the widespread transmission of COVID-19 continues.

This is the second most strict level on the State of Colorado’s dial system, only behind the Stay at Home level.

What does this mean for the county?

- Bars remain closed

- Gyms, restaurants, offices, places of worship, retail, and other indoor events can only have 25% of capacity

- Schools are recommended to transition to remote or hybrid classes

Full list of restrictions under this level (CDPHE)

This decision is based on three metrics: the number of cases in a two-week period, percent positivity, and hospitalizations. All three metrics continue on an upward trend in the county.

In the past week, the Mesa County Coroner has reported nine deaths due to COVID-19, most of which are associated with congregate-care facilities, and residents between ages 60-80. The county’s two-week percent positivity rate is at 7.9% and the two-week cumulative incidence rate is 523.5. To view more stats in the county, click here.

Businesses that are certified with a 5-star rating through the Variance Protection Program are allowed to operate with less restrictive conditions. This program was launched by Mesa County Public Health in collaboration with the Grand Junction Area of Chamber of Commerce.

