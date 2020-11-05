Advertisement

Nurse saves woman’s life while volunteering at Indiana polls

By WISH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - She was in the right place, at the right time. A nurse volunteering at a polling location in Indianapolis ended up saving a voter’s life.

It happened Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Colby Snyder was volunteering as a poll worker for the first time in the hopes she could help lines move faster.

A woman waiting to vote passed out. Snyder stepped in, used an automated external defibrillator and helped her until an ambulance arrived.

"It’s cool that you’re able to do something. When we are doing compressions and stuff, it’s awesome you can literally save someone with your hands, " Snyder said.

The woman is still hospitalized. Snyder said she hopes to visit her soon.

Copyright 2020 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Weakened Eta drenches Honduras; could reach Florida

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Eta is moving over Honduras as a weakened tropical depression but still bringing the heavy rains that have caused deadly landslides while drenching the country’s east and the north of neighboring Nicaragua.

National Politics

Biden pushes closer to victory in race for the White House

Updated: moments ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264, meaning he was one battleground state away — any would do — from becoming president-elect.

Coronavirus

Boris Johnson talks about lockdown

Updated: moments ago
|
"For the next four weeks I must ask the people of this country to come together, to protect the NHS, and to save lives," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Coronavirus

751,000 seek US jobless benefits as virus hobbles economy

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
A surge in viral cases and Congress' failure so far to provide more aid for struggling individuals and businesses are threatening to deepen Americans' economic pain.

Coronavirus

AstraZeneca to deliver vaccine trial data by year’s end

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca hopes to show its COVID-19 vaccine is effective by the end of this year and is ramping up manufacturing so it can supply hundreds of millions of doses in January, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said Thursday.

Latest News

National

Judge declines to move trial of officers in Floyd’s death

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled after defense attorneys had argued that pretrial publicity had made it impossible for the four men to get a fair trial.

National Politics

Election observer says no evidence for Trump’s fraud claims

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of an international delegation monitoring the U.S. election says his team has no evidence to support President Donald Trump’s claims about alleged fraud involving mail-in absentee ballots.

National

Nurse talks about saving voter's life while volunteering as poll worker

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Colby Snyder, who works as a nurse, was volunteering as a poll worker when a woman had a medical emergency on Tuesday.

National Politics

Time cover shows ‘American reality’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Time magazine’s new cover presents a stark image of America's deepening political and cultural polarization.

National

Harvest organized for crop of Texas farmer lost to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCBD Staff
About 75 people were set to harvest around 1,500 acres Wednesday.