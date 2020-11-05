Roughly 62% of Western Slope voters against restoration of grey wolves

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Unofficial numbers show roughly 62% of Western Slope voters voted against Proposition 114, which, if passed, would allow the restoration of grey wolves onto the Western Slope.

The race still remains undecided in the state with 1,495,472 votes in favor of the proposition and 1,475,196 votes against it.

However, the dynamic is different on the Western Slope with roughly 62 percent of voters having cast a no vote. As of the latest statistics, 197,990 residents voted no, and 119,590 voted yes, a 62% to 38% margin.

The only counties on the Western Slope that have favored the restoration of the grey wolves are La Plata (52.64%), Pitkin (61.74%), San Juan (56.50%), San Miguel (64.17), and Summit (54.41%).

Counties that were most opposed to the proposition were Dolores (78.99%), Moffat (83.5%), and Montrose (76.29%).

In Mesa County, 57,876 (69.81%) voted no and 25,034 (30.19%) voted yes. In Delta 14,140 (75.33%) residents voted no and 4,631 (24.67%) voted yes.

The Denver Post reports that as of Wednesday night, 89% of the vote had been counted and that most of the ballots that have yet to have been counted come from urban areas including Denver and Boulder, which heavily favor the restoration.

