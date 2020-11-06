Grand Valley Power approves COVID-19 relief fund

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Valley Power helps their members impacted by COVID-19.

The Board of Directors approved a $100,000 Hometown Relief Fund which allows members to apply for a one time $100 credit that will be applied directly to their accounts.

In order to qualify, members must show financial hardship and the impacts they’re experiencing due to the pandemic.

“Our members were struggling and so the idea of the Hometown Relief Fund was to help those members that are being impacted most financially and allow them to focus their resources on, on other bills so that they could keep the lights and to keep that power flowing during these times," says Grand Valley Power’s Corporate and Member Services Manager, Derek Elder.

You can apply online at gvp.org/HometownRelief.

