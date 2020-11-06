Advertisement

Grand Valley Power approves COVID-19 relief fund

Grand Valley Power Board of Directors approves COVID-19 relief fund.
Grand Valley Power Board of Directors approves COVID-19 relief fund.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Valley Power helps their members impacted by COVID-19.

The Board of Directors approved a $100,000 Hometown Relief Fund which allows members to apply for a one time $100 credit that will be applied directly to their accounts.

In order to qualify, members must show financial hardship and the impacts they’re experiencing due to the pandemic.

You can visit our website for more information.

“Our members were struggling and so the idea of the Hometown Relief Fund was to help those members that are being impacted most financially and allow them to focus their resources on, on other bills so that they could keep the lights and to keep that power flowing during these times," says Grand Valley Power’s Corporate and Member Services Manager, Derek Elder.

You can apply online at gvp.org/HometownRelief.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County moves closer to Stay at Home level
Hemp processing plant fire in Whitewater
COVID-19 outbreak at two local nursing homes
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to be harvested Thursday southwest of Montrose
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Stop the Steal protest held in Grand Junction: “We just want a fair election”
BREAKING: Six inmates and two staff members test positive at Mesa County Detention Facility