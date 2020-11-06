Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert discusses D.C. trip this week and plans in Congress

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - We already know many results for congressional races across the country.

Colorado’s Republican Lauren Boebert beat out Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush to represent the 3rd Congressional district. She is the first female representative for that district and is part of a record-setting wave of House Republican women elected to Congress.

The seat will remain in Republican hands. The current Congressman for western Colorado is Rep. Scott Tipton (R-CO).

