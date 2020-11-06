Advertisement

Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert discusses D.C. trip this week and plans in Congress

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - We already know many results for congressional races across the country.

Colorado’s Republican Lauren Boebert beat out Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush to represent the 3rd Congressional district. She is the first female representative for that district and is part of a record-setting wave of House Republican women elected to Congress.

The seat will remain in Republican hands. The current Congressman for western Colorado is Rep. Scott Tipton (R-CO).

Washington News Bureau reporter Jillian Angeline catches up with Boebert in Washington, D.C. about what she hopes to achieve as the newly-elected Congresswoman. Watch the video above.

