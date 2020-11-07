Benge’s Shoe Store is closing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Benge’s Shoe Store is a family-owned shoe store that has been in Grand Junction for 109 years.

The current owner, Bruce Benge, said that he believes they are the longest, and oldest family run business in Grand Junction.

Bruce was thinking about retiring for a while, but once the pandemic hit, he knew it was time to close up shop.

They are very thankful for all the support throughout the years. Bruce said, “I just thank the people who have shopped with us and supported us over the years. It’s been great. We’ve had great relationships. Our shoe family is very large and we are very thankful for that and thankful to be a part of the community for all that time.”

They still have over 2,500 shoe’s left to sell, so they said they will still be opened for a little while. If you plan on going, expect to wait a little bit. They are only allowing a few people in the store at a time because of COVID-19, but everything is 20-70% off.

