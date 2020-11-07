City responds to increase in COVID-19 cases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As COVID-19 cases continue to increase the health department has moved Mesa County to Level Orange: High Risk restrictions starting Saturday.

As concerns of a second wave continue to rise, the City of Grand Junction is doing its part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Given the increase in the case count here in our community. The City of Grand Junction has made some minor modifications to some of the facilities that we have open to our community,” says City Manager, Greg Caton.

Indoor activities will have a capacity limit starting Saturday.

“We obviously have recreation amenities. If they’re outdoor there’s a lot more flexibility to that. The indoor recreation facilities we continue to monitor and this is a really minor modification at this time.”

The biggest modification is eliminating the public swim hours and lessons at Orchard Mesa Pool.

“It’s important to understand that we’re working within the guidelines and these changes adhere to the guidelines.”

The new Public Health Order will also require reservations in advance for indoor activities and a capacity limit of 25 people.

