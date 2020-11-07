District 51 decides to continue in person classes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Mesa County has seen a large increase in COVID-19 cases which has made people wonder if classes are going to go online.

The superintendent, Diana Sirko, said that each school is on a case-by-case basis, and they don’t believe they are going to have to shut down all of the schools.

“Wednesday, the Colorado department of public health and environment did place K12 schools and Higher Ed on the list of necessary functions, so that buys us some latitude also in terms of how we might whether we would be required to shut down, or anything like that,” said Sirko.

She also said that she thinks it is very helpful for the students to be in person. Sirko said, “We do believe and this has been backed up by research many times, it’s the best interest for students to be in school as much as possible if their own safety and welfare allows that.”

A lot of the schools still have zero positive COVID-19 cases, which is why each school is on a case-by-case basis.

At this point it does not look like they are going to cancel in person classes anytime soon. They have given every student a Chromebook which would help make it easier to go online if they absolutely have to, but at this point, that is not the plan.

