Businesses impacted by restrictions put in place by the new variance level

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Mesa County has moved down a variance level.

Starting on Saturday November 7th, the county is officially in level orange which is High Risk. This is just one level above the Stay at Home variance.

This is impacting restaurants and business owners. All restaurants can only have 25% capacity or a maximum of 50 people under this new variance.

Kiln Coffee Bar said they have to bleach the tables after each guest, and wipe down the door handles every half hour.

“Now we technically just had 30 percent seating in there even though we were allowed to have 50%. With our space it just made more sense, so for us it means we have to pull one of our 4-seater tables out. It will bring us down to technically 23%, something like that,” said David Foster, owner of Kiln Coffee Bar.

Kiln Coffee Bar told us that they didn’t have to change too much with this new variance because they didn’t fully go back up to 50% capacity when they could have, but they still have been impacted. They said when the stricter guidelines happen, the foot traffic coming into the coffee shop is less.

