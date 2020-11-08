Community reacts to Joe Biden being the projected winner of the 2020 Presidential Election

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 46th presidential election.

Many people throughout Mesa County are excited about this. Adam McCoy, a Colorado resident said, “I think he knows how to navigate Washington in a way that Trump just simply didn’t know how, and I really feel excited and proud to be an American. All the votes were cast and all the votes will be counted and that we will restore our legitimacy to the White House.”

But not everyone was happy. Rex King, a Grand Junction resident said, “Biden is Senile.”

We also talked to Mesa County Republicans and the Chairman, Kevin McCarney said, “Sorry, we’re not sitting down. We’re not taking it. We’re going to fight.” He went on to say, “Trump needs to challenge the voting in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.”

Everyone has very strong opinions, but the one thing that most can agree on is that we need to stay united as a country despite this controversial election. McCoy said, “Yes we can be disagreeable with each other but that doesn’t mean we have to be disrespectful and I think that’s the key.”

We reached out to the Mesa County Democrats for comment and didn’t get a response.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.