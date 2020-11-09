Advertisement

Car parade at the VA Medical Center

8th Annual Car Show
8th Annual Car Show(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -On Sunday, over 80 cars showed up to the VA Medical Center for a parade.

They have done a car show for the last 8 years as a fundraiser for the Community Living Centers, but this year they turned it into a parade because of COVID-19. “We are a little saddened this year because we are back in the orange with COVID-19. Last year almost every parking spot was taken with a car and the CLC veterans can come out and they can walk around and mingle with the car owners. This year, just a parade,” said Kayla Holst, Director of Communications.

The Wheel West Car Club came down and made the best of the situation.

The Veterans were going to come outside to the sidewalk and watch all of the cars pass by, but the weather was a little cold, so they stayed bundled up inside and watched the cars pass through the window.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community reacts to Joe Biden being the projected winner of the 2020 Presidential Election
Businesses impacted by restrictions put in place by the new variance level
City responds to increase in COVID-19 cases
Benge’s Shoe Store is closing
Stop the Steal protest held in Grand Junction: “We just want a fair election”

Latest News

Churches adjusting to new COVID-19 restrictions
Garfield Re-2 School District more classes transition online
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
Businesses impacted by restrictions put in place by the new variance level