COVID-19 hits Grand Junction Police Department

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently quarantining according to the police department.

The GJPD was made aware of the positive tests on Nov. 6, and in accordance with Mesa County Public Health, all staff members that were in close proximity to the infected employees have been notified and will be tested.

Police Chief Doug Shoemaker spoke on the severity of the situation and spoke to the community on what they can do to help.

“It’s critical that our community comply with the guidance of Mesa County Public Health,” Cheif Shoemaker said. “Our essential employees can’t work from home. They continue to respond to calls for help wherever they’re needed. The best thing you can do to honor the work they’re doing is to be diligent in the prevention of the spread of this virus in our community.”

27 Mesa County residents are currently hospitalized with the virus and to date, 27 residents who had COVID-19 have died. 119 new cases were reported on Sunday alone, bringing the two-week percent positivity to 7.57%. Over the weekend, the county transitioned into the Safer and Home Orange Level, which reduces capacity in most establishments to 25%.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.