Five D51 schools considered as COVID-19 outbreak sites

Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51 School District announced on Monday that five of their schools will be listed on the Mesa County Public Health’s and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s COVID-19 outbreak websites as each school has had four or more confirmed cases during a 14-day period.

The five schools are:

  • East Middle School: 8 cases
  • Fruita Monument High School: 4 cases
  • Grand Junction High School: Yet to be released
  • Independence Academy: 7 cases
  • Orchard Ave Elementary: 4 cases

D51 says while this announcement may raise concerns and questions about the need for remote learning, they say they are planning to stay with in-person learning.

“We believe that in-person learning provides many benefits to students that cannot be replicated remotely: things like access to meals or social and emotional support,” reads a statement sent out by the school district “Though staff and students have tested positive, very few of those cases have occurred within a school setting, so our transmissions within schools are low.”

The district said that through contact tracing, they were able to determine that a majority of the positive cases were exposed to the virus outside of a school setting.

