Garfield Re-2 School District more classes transition online

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

The Garfield Re-2 School District has transferred more classes to online learning after experiencing positive COVID-19 cases and symptomatic students and staff.

The quarantine will impact over 150 students and 8 staff members at Rifle High School. Rifle Middle School, and Highland Elementary.

The district says both schools will be deep cleaned and ready for school on Monday-- meals will be available for families to pick-up.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.